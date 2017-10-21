LAHORE - The three-day 3rd International Digital Printing & Signage Technology Exhibition cum Conference (DPS World) kicked off at the Lahore’s Expo Center on Friday with the participation of around 150 local and foreign companies.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Malik Javed Tahir inaugurated the exhibition. Muhammad Saleem Khan Tanoli, the Chief Executive Officer FAKT Exhibitions (Pvt) Ltd, which is organising the three-day trade show, was also present on the occasion.

The DPS World is aimed to create a platform for buyers and sellers from different countries to exchange their information about the ground-breaking digitization solutions with our local business community.

“This exhibition is a unique event as display of modern machinery and equipment will modernize the machines in printing world. This show will bring revolution in the textile and printing industry in years to come with more jobs and industrial growth,” said LCCI President Malik Javed Tahir in his opening remarks after performing ribbon cutting.

Tahir urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to facilitate the local manufacturers in importing latest printing technology and then exporting the same technology through Export Promotion Fund (EPF).