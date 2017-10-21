LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved two

development schemes of physical planning & housing (PPH) and local government

sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 9344.079 million. The approved development schemes are: rehabilitation of 781 dysfunctional rural water supply schemes at the cost of Rs9333.179 million and consultancy services for design & resident construction

supervision for construction of motorcycle parking plaza at Hall/Mall Road, Lahore

(PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 10.900 million.