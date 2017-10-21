RAWALPINDI - The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Sustainable Development Policy Institute, Pakistan (SDPI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Friday.

President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan and Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri signed and exchange documents at a ceremony attended by Chamber representatives including Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, former president Manzar Khurshid and secretary general Irfan Manan Khan.

While commenting on the occasion, RCCI President Zahid Latif said that the major objective of this MoU was to promote policy oriented research and advocacy from a broad multi-disciplinary perspective; promotion and implementation of policies, programs, laws and regulations based on sustainable development.

Both organizations will cooperate with each other in sensitizing the business community about the gender issues and also having the respect for freedom of speech, equality, rule of law, and tolerance. Zahid Latif Khan also gave a short briefing on RCCI key initiatives, exhibitions and Women Business Incubation Center (WBIC).

Earlier, Executive Director SDPI Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri, in his talk with president RCCI, appreciated the role of RCCI in promoting business activities and entrepreneurship. He said that SDPI will contribute to building up national research capacity and infrastructure in Pakistan. He assured his full support for providing trainings, support and mentorship for entrepreneurs in Pakistan.

Under the agreement, both parties will reciprocate the members and staff of each other in their events, conferences, seminars and trainings.