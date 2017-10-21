LAHORE - Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen (r)Muzammil Hussain has said that water and energy securities are the key components of national security. For this, he said, we need to make a list of critical development plans in both water and energy sectors and there has to be a strategy that puts words in actions.

He was addressing a delegation of the participants of National Security and War Course of National Security College, Islamabad. The delegation, headed by National Security College Commandant Major General Khalid Zia, visited WAPDA House Friday. WAPDA members (finance), (power) and (water), secretary WAPDA and other senior officers of WAPDA and PEPCO were also present on the occasion.

Giving a run-down of the water and power sectors, WAPDA chairman said, “We do not have national water policy in Pakistan for the last 70 years though the country is confronted with serious water problems. There has been lack of focus on development of water resources. However, with establishment of the Ministry of Water Resources, things have been started moving in the right direction.”

He apprised the delegation that the National Water Policy is expected to be finalised by the Council of Common Interests in couple of months.

The Chairman said that WAPDA has restrategised its priorities to increase water storage capacity and make energy mix in favour of hydel electricity. He informed the delegation that WAPDA constituted ‘turn-around teams’ and has achieved success to bring delayed projects back on track and initiate new projects in the shortest possible time. WAPDA is planning to start construction work on Diamer-Basha Dam and Mohmand Dam in 2018. Phase-I of Kachhi Canal, a much needed project for development of irrigated agriculture in Dera Bugti Balochistan, has recently been completed. In addition, three hydropower projects namely Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, Tarbela 4th Extension and Golen Gol, with total generation capacity of 2487 MW, will also be completed in phased manner from early 2018 to mid 2018. Stage-I of Dasu Hydropower Project will come on line in 2022, while Stage-II will be completed in 2025, both stages will add 4320MW to the national gird. Kurram Tangi Dam Project, being constructed in North Waziristan, will be implemented in two phases, he further said.