ISLAMABAD - The 50th China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) progress review meeting will consider the ongoing corridor projects and upcoming long-term plan on Thursday.

The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms will present CPEC long-term plan during the progress review meeting, official sources privy to the development told The Nation. The most import part of the CPEC is its long-term plan which will be completed in 2030 and that will bring five to eight times more investment ($300 to $400 billion) than the medium and short term plans, the official said.

The official said that the representatives of the provinces and Board and Investment (BoI) will brief the meeting on the agenda for respective Joint Working Groups (JWPs) meeting. The meeting will review the ongoing projects related to BoI, Ministry of Communication, Ministry of Port and Shipping, Aviation Division, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Water and Power, government of Balochistan and Gwadar Development Authority (GDA). The meeting will also discuss the progress review on consortium of Business School and Pakistan Academy and Pakistan Academy of Social Sciences. Consultant on CPEC and Higher Education Commission (HEC) will share the progress in this regard. Meanwhile a statement issued here stated that to review progress on the ongoing projects and preparation for the upcoming Joint Working Groups meetings, 50th CPEC Progress Review meeting is scheduled on Thursday at Ministry of Planning, Development & Reform.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal would chair the meeting. Officials from Chinese Embassy at Islamabad, Chinese companies and officials from Ministry of Planning and provincial governments would participate in the meeting. CPEC Progress Review, an important forum, has contributed immensely to ensure fast tracking of projects and ensured best monitoring. 50th meeting of this forum is a significant milestone for achieving tangible results. The forum will review progress on the ongoing projects including schedule and agenda of the next JWGs of energy, transport infrastructure, planning and Gwadar.