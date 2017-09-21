SIE observing cleanliness week

LAHORE (PR): The Board of Management, Sundar Industrial Estate is observing its annual cleanliness week from the 18th to 24th of September 2017. A special ceremony was conducted the other day at Sundar Industrial Estate’s Jamia Masjid Park to raise awareness of the week amongst resident industrialists. President BOM-SIE Muhammad Asif Ali, SVP Mian Fahim Qamar and VP Maaz Mahmood were present during the ceremony to lead the proceedings amongst fellow resident industrialists, BOM-SIE staff and media. The event commenced with a short walk within the estate leading to the event venue, where the top management joined their team in cleaning the area to highlight the spirit of the event.

Huawei, Corvit System ink agreement

LAHORE (PR): Huawei Group China and Corvit System Pakistan have signed an agreement of ICT Technology.

Huawei China Director Sunny, Huawei Pakistan Director Shehzad Akhtar and Corvit System CEO Haroon Malik attended the agreement signing ceremony. On the occasion, Sunny said that Huawei Group will invest $50 million in Pakistan during 2017. She said that the collaboration of Huawei and Corvit System will revolutionise the field of IT in Pakistan. The Corvit System CEO said this joint venture will be fruitful for Pakistani students and it will also boost investment in the country. He said that further agreements with Huawei are expected in future.

Sindh govt, Aman

Foundation join hands

KARACHI (PR): The government of Sindh and the Aman Foundation Wednesday partnered to create “The Sindh People’s Ambulance Service” for Thatta and Sujawal districts with 25 life-saving ambulances. The launch of the ambulance service in March 2017 was in line with the government of Sindh’s vision to put in place a better healthcare system for the province.

Operating on the Aman Ambulance model, the Sindh People’s Ambulance Service has to-date, made over 9000 emergency interventions in Thatta and Sujawal, including, serving 1100 victims of road traffic accidents, and transporting 2100 critical cases to Karachi hospitals. Additionally, trained paramedics have successfully performed over 26 baby deliveries in the ambulance. Nearly 70% of the interventions made thus far have been life-threatening emergencies requiring immediate medical attention.

Blue Band, Special Olympics Pakistan join hands

KARACHI (PR): Blue Band launched its campaign ‘Acchai Barhnay Do’ this year with the aim to create a more inclusive environment for kids all over Pakistan. Blue Band is Pakistan’s leading spreads brand enjoyed all over Pakistan for over 25 years. Blue Band has not only started the conversation around inclusion, but is making an effort to further the discussion by joining hands with Special Olympics Pakistan to organize the ‘Both Buddy & Me’ race.

The race will be conducted at Pakistan’s largest inflatable race course where kids will be paired up in a buddy system with differently abled kids to finish the obstacle course together as a team.

This will help bring the kids closer, whilst reducing barriers for differently abled kids through an opportunity to showcase their skills in sports and games.

Telenor Microfinance Bank wins awards

KARACHI (PR): Strengthening its market standing as the nation’s preferred banking institution, Telenor Microfinance Bank (formerly Tameer Microfinance Bank) has won the ‘Best Microfinance Bank’ and “Best Bank for the Unbanked” awards at the 2nd Pakistan Banking Awards 2017 for its outstanding initiatives for promotion of financial inclusion across the country.

The Bank has won both the awards for the second consecutive time.

The award ceremony was held at a local hotel in Karachi recently.

Shahid Mustafa, President & CEO, received the awards on behalf of Telenor Microfinance Bank.

TECNO WX 3 launched

LAHORE (PR): TECNO Mobile has launched yet another exciting and gorgeous smartphone; TECNO WX 3, with high-end camera features. It is one of the most anticipated mid-range but marvelously exquisite smartphones introduced by TECNO Mobile. TECNO WX 3 is an advanced technology, camera-oriented smart phone with an admiring affordability factor.

TECNO WX 3 has raised a lot of excitement with its esthetic design, advanced camera features, high efficiency processor and the latest Android Operating System.

Samsung offers ‘Gold Bars’

ISLAMABAD (PR): Samsung recently launched a prize offer in Pakistan, to reward the buyers of its most advanced smartphone models – the Galaxy S8 and S8+ (Maple Gold Color). This fabulous offer began from the 20th of August 2017 and many lucky winners will be given One Tola (11.66 grams) of gold. The company has now announced the first lucky winner of gold, in a ceremony held at the Packages Mall in Lahore, where the President of Samsung Pakistan and Afghanistan –Y J Kim was the chief-guest.

For each purchase of a Galaxy S8 or S8+ Gold edition device, the consumer will be eligible to receive one raffle voucher that will entitle him to participate in a raffle draw. The raffle voucher is accumulative and with each additional purchase of Galaxy S8 or S8+ Gold edition device, the consumer will receive additional raffle vouchers. In order to enter the raffle-draw the consumer should click on his voucher, appearing on the ‘Samsung Members App’ and then the consumer(s) shall call on 0800-72678 to confirm his registration for the lucky-draw.

A raffle draw will be conducted by Samsung after every 100 confirmed registrations. Whereby, the winner of every raffle-draw will get 1 Tola gold-bar. This promotion is valid only on the purchase of officially-imported, PTA approved Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices in Maple-Gold Color. The winners’ device must be purchased through official distributors’ channels, including; GreenTech, M&P or Airlink. The purchase receipt and warranty card should be retained by the customer as a proof of purchase and presented to Samsung whenever required.