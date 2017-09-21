PR ISLAMABAD - NAVTTC will impart technical and vocational training to 100,000 youth in 116 trades next month under prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program Phase-IV.

“We must make efforts day and night to enhance quality of training and bring it at par with international standards so that our youth is well equipped and easily secure jobs both at home and abroad,” stated executive director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema while addressing an important video conference in which many high level officials participated from Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta.

During the session, status of the training under Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Program was thoroughly evaluated and further reforms were discussed to make the existing setup more transparent, effective and meaningful in the fourth phase.

Zulfiqar Cheema stressed that the industrial linkages should be strengthened so that our youth could easily get jobs upon completion of their training.

He said that in the next phase, students will be provided with on-the-job training at various industries so that they get hands on experience. Training a hundred thousand young boys and girls will in fact make a hundred thousand families financially stable which will contribute in the economic development of the country, he added.

He advised NAVTTC’s officers to visit the training institutes to assess the quality of training and initiate an awareness campaign to attract young boys and girls towards skill sector.

Batch-01 of Phase-IV will commence from 25th October, next month. Moreover, National Skill Competitions will be held on 23rd October at Islamabad, in which winners of the provincial skills competitions will exhibit their skills in various trades. Winners of each trade will be rewarded with cash prize of Rs. 100,000.

Director Generals from all the provinces gave a detailed briefing on the progress and preparation of skill competitions and upcoming fourth phase of PMYSDP.