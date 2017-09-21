Pak exports to Spain up by 85pc after signing GSP-Plus

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan's exports to Spain have increased by 85% after the signing of Generalized Schemes of Preference (GSP-Plus) in Jan 2014. Due to manifold increase in exports, Spain has emerged as third largest exports destination for Pakistan's exports, official sources said. Prior to signing of GSP-Plus facility in 2013, the country's exports to Spain were just 4.2503m Euros. The exports have now gone up to 7087.83 million as recorded in Dec 2016, showing highest increase in Pakistani exports to Spain, a senior official of Ministry of Commerce and Textile said here on Wednesday. "New trade policy mainly targeted the international and domestic trade for improving supply chain, enhancing use of technology and providing competitiveness," he said. "We are working to search for new trade avenues and markets for Pakistani products in different regions of the world for promotion of country's trade.” He said that FTAs with Turkey, Thailand and Iran were under negotiation phase and these would be finalized in coming months.

The official said that priority of the government would be to initiate the FTAs on same pattern with the Latin American Countries for promotion of free trade.

The government is committed to providing direction and promoting diversification to internal trade for enhancing supply chains to increase country's exports.

The South American markets had great potential which needed to be exploited by taking timely measures he said, adding that Pakistan could get benefit from the untapped potentials. Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Cuba have huge import potentials for promoting trade with Pakistan.

He said that the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) envisaged diversification of export markets through adoption of an outreach strategy for Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Latin America.

PBIF chief demands reforms in seed industry

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) President Mian Zahid Hussain has said that agricultural production can be boosted by introducing quality seeds and reforms in this valuable industry that will not only ensure food security but will also raise living standards of farmers. Around 760 national and multinational seed companies are allowed to produce and market seed but the informal sector remains the major seed supplier in the country which is hindering the green revolution in the country and keeping rural communities poor, he said. Hussain said that the informal sector provides approximately 23 percent of vegetable seed, 45 percent of cotton, 90 percent of wheat, rice and maize and almost 99 percent of the legumes which calls for the removal of weaknesses in the sector and improve coordination and collaboration among key players.

This sector is facing shortage of trained human resources, lack of research facilities, deficiency of finances, capacity issues in the concerned departments, want of effective variety protection, promotion of investment and means to increase the availability of quality seeds across the country. These issues must be addressed to increase the yield through enhanced access of the farmers to quality seed backed by a fully functional certification system, he added.

He noted that the country has a well-developed seed regulatory framework at the federal level which needs to be further strengthened to give a boost to the seed industry. However, Hussain said that strengthening the Federal Seed Certification and Registration Department and its capacity-building along with other stakeholders of the seed sector including Seeds Association of Pakistan is imperative for developing modern seed industry in the country.

Since the implementation of the devolution, the agriculture sector has adversely affected and the federal government has to cooperate to rescue the sector which has a major contribution towards ensuring food security, he noted.

He demanded urgent corrective measures as the performance of both public and private seed sector has remained below the desired level while quality seed does not reach poor farmers. He also applauded the role of Seed Association of Pakistan and urged the government to address the issues of seed sector in consultation with this association.

US CG visits ITCN Asia 2017

KARACHI (NNI): The 17th ITCN Asia 2017, Pakistan’s biggest international exhibition and conference on IT & telecommunications, is now being organized for the 17th consecutive year on September 19th to 21st, 2017 at Expo Centre. The concurrent events of this year’s insightful forum are; Security Asia, Fire & Safety Asia, Lights & LED Asia and Consumer Electronics Asia. The event promises great enrichment to this dynamic and valuable industry. The acting US Consul General in Karachi - John Warner graced this event on the second day and appreciated the highly informative deliberations and the technological innovations. Other prominent dignitaries attending the show included: former Minister of IT - Prof Dr Atta ur Rehman, Special Assistant to the CM Sindh for IT - Dr Sikander Ali Shoro and the Chief of CPLC - Mohammad Zubair Habib. The highlights of the second day of this event included a high-profiled conference on: "Challenges of Digital Security for Media" and a special summit on "The Role & Importance of ICT in HEIs".

This year, the 17th ITCN Asia's scope is expected to be greater than all its previous annual events, with numerous new features added to it. It is occupying over 150,000 sq feet of exhibition area, and expects more than 600 international & domestic brands with 150+ foreign delegates and participants from more than 25 countries. Well over 50 startup companies and experts along with 100,000+ visitors are expected to grace the event. It is designed to create major opportunities for business-to-business alliances, leveraging their mutual strengths for capacity-building in this fast-evolving industry.

IEEE CIIT enhancing skills of students

LAHORE (PR): IEEE CIIT Lahore’s Student Branch was established in 2007. Since its inception, IEEE CIIT Lahore’s Student Branch has played a major role for the betterment of skills, empowering students of COMSATS and Lahore Section with tools to evolve and make a positive difference in society. IEEE has executed numerous programs for the students which helped them in sharpening different skills. The most notable and impactful was IEEE Career Development Symposium 2016 which trained over 70 students by academic and industry professionals. This was a national event and one of a kind conference in Pakistan. Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas, Director CIIT Lahore, served as Patron for IEEE MINI POCO 2017. He said, “By taking advantage of their newly acquired skill set and quality learning, our undergraduates and graduates as independent and critical thinkers have stood up to local and international challenges and acclaimed awards in nearly all walks of life. I saw a potential in holding this and by far, it has struck me as an innovative approach of professional development.”