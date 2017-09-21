ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Finance has expressed displeasures over the continuous absence of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar from the committee meetings.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, noted that Dar had attended the committee meetings once or twice in last three years. The committee members expressed displeasure over the absence of the minister. Mandviwalla said that accountability court had issued bailable warrants to arrest Dar after he failed to appear in the court yesterday. He asked the committee members to convince the minister to attend the meetings. Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Tariq Pasha informed the committee that Dar would soon come back to Pakistan from London.

The committee also discussed the pending case of tax refunds. Mandviwalla said that FBR had not paid the refunds of different companies, which halted their businesses. He was of the view that delays in paying tax refunds could reduce the foreign investment in the country. The FBR chairman replied that the government had paid back the tax refunds, which Refunds Payment Orders (RPOs) were ready. The companies, which RPOs are ready but they had not received, could approach the FBR, he added. He further said that FBR would further repay the tax refunds after the return of the finance minister from London.

Mandviwalla said that it is a strange thing that the prime minister and finance minister are repaying tax refunds, which is a duty of a clerk. The Senate’s committee also discussed its budget proposals given for the ongoing financial year 2017-18. The committee was informed that 112 out of 279 recommendations were related to the FBR. The government had incorporated more than 80 percent of the proposals. The committee chairman said that the government had approved the proposals, which were neither in the finance bill nor discussed in the Senate. Therefore, senators of opposition parties had approached Islamabad High Court against the government.