ISLAMABAD:- The Board of Investment (BOI) on Friday said the government would hold road shows in China, Germany and other big economies in coming few months for increasing Pakistan's Foreign Direct Investment. Through new work plan, BIO would hold road shows in collaboration with chambers of industries and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) focusing on textile and steel industry, said a spokesman for the Board of Investment (BOI) Shah Jahan. He said that through a proactive approach, "We would mainly focus on achieving the FDI target $15 billions by 2025.”–APP