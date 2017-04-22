KARACHI - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday maintained Thursday’s momentum, as it gained 965 points to close at 49,709 points. The index rallied 2,105 points in two sessions.

This bull-run in the market can be attributed to Supreme Court's verdict in the long-awaited high-profile Panama case on Thursday, which eased investors' concerns to a great extent, said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

INIL in the steel sector gained to close on its upper circuit as the steel company declared its result for 9MFY17 in which it posted robust earnings of Rs9.59/share, up 146% YoY. KAPCO (rose 1.38%) in the power sector garnered investor interest, as the IPP posted better than expected earnings of Rs7.68/share in its 9MFY17 result announcement. OGDC gained as the E&P company posted EPS of Rs11.07, which was in line with the market expectation. This earning was accompanied by a dividend of Rs1.5/share, taking the total payout by the company to date to Rs4/share.

Today's major contribution to the index came from HBL (rose by 2.48%), ENGRO (4.43%) and LUCK (2.56%).

Bullish activity continued amid record surge as investor weigh easing political noise after SC ruling in the Panama case involving Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Upbeat financial results in cement, banking and energy sectors played a catalyst role in bullish close in the quarter end corporate earnings announcement session at PSX, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti.

Market participation eased from yesterday given the Friday factor; traded volume declined by 3% to 396 million, while value fell by 6% to Rs24.1 billion/US$230 million.

Volumes were led by Engro Polymer with 37.6 million shares traded, TRG Pak Ltd with 32.4 million shares traded and Azgard Nine with 18 million shares traded.