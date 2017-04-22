Zong sets up new service centre in Quetta

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan’s largest 4G network, Zong, has officially launched a fully equipped, state-of-the-art and directly managed Customer Service Centre (CSC) in Quetta. The CSC is part of the larger steps taken by the company as part of its vision to connect the remote and underprivileged areas of Pakistan. The CSC aims to bring the population of Quetta up to speed with the rest of the country and will facilitate customers by providing access to latest Zong products and on-spot solutions to inquiries. Senior management of Zong led by Chief Commercial Officer Li Wenyu officially launched the CSC at a dignified ribbon-cutting ceremony held the other day.

Zong is Pakistan’s No.1 data network with more than 3.1 million 4G customers, the highest in the industry, with a significant 75% share in 4G and the second highest number of 3G and 4G customers in Pakistan.

The company has played a pivotal role in country’s socio-economic development and continues to invest heavily on developing infrastructure across the country. Recently, the company announced its aggressive expansion plans in 2017 by committing an additional investment of USD 200 million during the year.

FINCA wins ‘Seamless Banking Experience’ award

LAHORE (PR): FINCA, the leading microfinance bank, has won the “Seamless Banking Experience of the Year” award for their Digital Financial Services - “SIMSIM”. This event was initiated by Seamless Award Asia in collaboration with Terrapinn.

The Seamless Awards Asia is the leading awards for ecommerce, payments and retail industry in Asia. They have 12 categories of awards for excellence in ecommerce, retail and payments innovations. The ceremony was held in Singapore. FINCA Pakistan applied for the category of Seamless Banking Experience and was shortlisted alongside ANZ Banking Group from Central and South Asian Region and after public voting won the award.

Commenting about this award, CEO of FINCA Mudassar Aqil said, “We are pleased to be recognised by a global body on our work towards digital innovation in banking. We believe SIMSIM will establish a new benchmark for superior user experience and enhancing financial inclusion.”