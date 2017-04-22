LAHORE - Ambassador to United States (US) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has said that economic stability in Pakistan through direct market access to US is a must to crush terrorism in the region effectively.

Aid or grant is undoubtedly a remedy, but has never been a substitute to trade, and market access will help reconstruct the totally damaged basic industrial infrastructure besides generating jobs for millions of jobless people in Pakistan, he said. Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given him the task of 'Trade, not Aid' with the US and he has taken the responsibility as a mission, he added.

He was addressing a reception hosted by the PML-N US. The ambassador said that Pakistan has all potential to get maximum share in the international trade. Both Sharif and Trump governments have economic agendas; therefore, there should be meaningful talks on trade and investment between the two countries.

The United States is the largest trade partner of Pakistan and over one million Pakistani expatriates are living there. They would be encouraged to work to make Pakistan's perception better, he added.

He said the PSL final in Lahore had given a great message to the world because overall situation was far better than in the past and Pakistan was emerging as a hub of economic activities and gaining the attention of foreign investors. He said that American investors would also be convinced to enhance their investment in Pakistan.

The ambassador said that liaison with the Pakistani community would be top priority of the Pakistani Mission in the US and all possible facilities would be provided to them.

The ambassador of Pakistan to United States emphasised the need for continued US-Pakistan partnership for not only peace in Afghanistan but also to build stronger Pakistan-US relationship for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

