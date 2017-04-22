LAHORE - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) launched the much awaited all-new Honda BR-V, a 7 seater SUV.

The launch ceremony was held at Faletti’s Hotel and attended by Shinji Aoyoma, Chief Operating Officer for Regional Operations (Asia and Oceania) of Honda Motor Company Ltd and President and CEO of Asian Honda Motor Company Ltd, and Toichi Ishiyama, President and CEO of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd. All-new BR-V is the first locally produced Mid-size SUV, powered by a 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine.

Shinji Aoyoma said, “In the last financial year ended March 31, 2017, Honda Atlas Cars achieved the highest record sales with over 35,000 units sold. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to our Pakistani customers who have supported Honda with this great achievement. Honda will continue to maintain this momentum by offering attractive models with superb quality, which will help enrich the quality of life of our customers, and we will work hard to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Speaking on the occasion, Toichi Ishiyama said, “Pakistan is a key market for Honda and as part of our business expansion, we are focusing on increasing our customer base by introducing new models. The launch of BR-V creates another first by introducing first ever locally produced 7 seater SUV in Pakistan. Customers can experience the outstanding appearance of an SUV and benefit from the versatility and comfort of its spacious 3 row interior. We are confident that BR-V will strongly appeal to the Urban/Rural customers and accelerate our growth while strengthening our brand presence in the country.”