PMPKL, DSF launch business education plan

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): A countrywide project to help dozens of acid burn victims rebuild their lives through medical and psychological treatments as well as professional trainings concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony at a local hotel. The ceremony was aimed at honouring, encouraging and expressing support for acid burn victims who completed vocational training and self-reliant business education plan. The project was initiated by Depilex Smileagain Foundation (DSF) which was extensively supported by Philip Morris Pakistan Limited (PMPKL). This larger than life initiative has gone a long way in enabling the burnt survivors to join the mainstream socioeconomic fabric of the society. Under this project, some 50 burn victims got medical treatment and four psycho-social workshops were held in Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As many as 12 victims in each workshop got beautician training, out of which eight survivors got reasonable employments and are running their businesses in the form of beauty salons.

On the occasion, Masarrat Misbah, President of DSF, outlined the objectives and activities of the organisation. Sekar Menon, Director of Regional Corporate Affairs, PMPKL, appreciated the successful completion of the project. He met with the beneficiaries and expressed his views on joining hands with Depilex Smileagain Foundation for the betterment of the acid and kerosene oil burn victims.

TDAP promises support to WCCI

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) would extend all out support to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) in organising a lifestyle exhibition, foreign tours for delegations and seminars for awareness among women about promotion of trade in the country. Mian Riaz Ahmed, Director General of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), gave this assurance to the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Lahore division, during a meeting here on Friday at TDAP. Women entrepreneurs asked the DG of TDAP to help them organise the women’s lifestyle exhibition and hold a seminar on women export package. The DG said the TDAP will help women entrepreneurs successfully handle the aforementioned tasks. The women entrepreneurs also briefed the DG about the Women Entrepreneurship Development Institute (WEDI) and asked him to activate WEDI at the earliest.

The women entrepreneurs also requested the DG of TDAP to help them get separate quota for foreign tours of women entrepreneurs, especially to the countries where they could successfully project their businesses. The DG assured them that he would look into their suggestions comprehensively. The women entrepreneurs were led by their founder president Dr Shehla Javaid, former president Qaisra Sheikh, Rukhsana Khan, Falahat Imran and Aneela Saleem.

OGDCL declares revenue, profit

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited’s net sales revenue is Rs126.629 billion and profit after tax, during the first nine months of the current fiscal, is Rs47.594 billion. The Board of Directors of the OGDCL in its meeting held here announced the financial results for the nine months ended 31st March, 2017. The company’s net sales revenue is Rs126.629 billion and profit after tax stood at Rs47.594 billion, translating into earnings per share of Rs11.07. The Board of Directors announced third interim cash dividend of Rs1.50 per share (15%). The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on Thursday, June 15, 2017. During the period under review, the company paid Rs16.924 billion on the account of taxes. On the exploration and development side, the company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities. The Board of Directors appreciated the efforts of the management for ensuring production enhancement and undertaking record exploratory work during the period.

PCJCCI launches new dictionary

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Wang Daxue, Deputy Consul General of China, and Prof Dr Nizamudin, Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, launched the first ever “Chinese to English and Urdu Dictionary” along with the second edition of Chinese Learning book. The ceremony was held at the Auditorium of the Pakistan College of Law that recently associated itself with PCJCCI in its move to create an exclusive legal facilitation centre for Chinese investors. Both projects were executed and implemented by a foreign qualified Chinese language instructor Nuzhat Farooq who is associated with the Chinese Publications Department of PCJCCI. Wang Zihai, while delivering the address of welcome, said the dictionary is something really remarkable and a historical achievement that “we, the PCJCCI team, have introduced for the continuous efficacy of our Chinese language programme”. In this regard, Wang applauded the sincere efforts of Nuzhat Farooq in the process of making this publication effective and comprehensive.

He mentioned that the deep interest shown by Pakistani students in learning the Chinese language has always motivated PCJCCI to develop more innovation and novelty into the existing Chinese language programme. He was confident that such developments would help youngsters take a leap into the future prospects.

Wang Zihai informed that to avail business and professional opportunities created by CPEC, PCJCCI started the oriental level Chinese language programme in collaboration with TEVTA in August 2015, with primarily only two classes at main campus of TEVTA, which are now proliferated in nearly half of the province of Punjab and now expanding to other provinces as well. He said that the classes were initiated to invigorate Pakistani business, workforce and professionals from all walks of life to bridge the communication gap between Chinese investors and local people. To further fortify this noble cause, “we have been able to introduce these efficacious Chinese language publications that are really a big success for Pak-China Chamber.

