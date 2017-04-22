LAHORE - PAMA has urged the government in its budget proposals to remove anomalies in SRO 499, which puts documented taxpaying industry to disadvantage.

The proposal suggests that SRO 499 should be restricted to new Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) only and incentives should be extended to OEMs at retail stage by changing the provisions of SRO499 to encourage documented OEMs. The government extended duty and tax concessions on the import of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV) in June 2013 when the global oil prices were at all times high at $100 per barrel. At that time, Pakistan’s trade deficit stood at US$ 15.3 billion and the contribution of oil imports within the overall import bill was 35%. The total average HEV imports were at less than 2,000 units per year at that time.

Last year only, close to 11,000 hybrid vehicles were imported costing approximately US$ 160 million, which was sent out through illegal channels, and the State Bank of Pakistan has also acknowledged this, as the official import data doesn’t reflect the amount sent through official banking channels. Realising the damaging impact on economy, SBP has now proposed certain measures to curb the illegal used car imports under Transfer of Residence/Personal Baggage/Gift schemes, including certificate from Pakistan Embassy in the country of vehicle export certifying that the overseas Pakistani is indeed relocating back to Pakistan and has sufficient financial resources earned legally to buy the vehicle being exported under any scheme. This is in addition to a moratorium on the transfer of such used imported vehicles within two years of imports so as to curb their illegal trade.

Industry experts highlighted that SRO 499 never served its purpose as oil prices went down drastically from $100 per barrel in 2013 to $50 per barrel to date. Compared in 2013 the oil import bill was $14 billion, in 2016 it was $8.3 billion and YTD 2017 it was $6.8 billion.

Instead, it only helped used car importers to dent local economy and national exchequer.

The extent of damage to economy is huge as during last 4 years, close to 40,000 HEVs have been imported into Pakistan, mostly under various used car schemes, costing the economy approximately $500 million. It is pertinent to note here that the market share of two major OEMs in the HEV CBU sales is negligible so majority of these vehicles plying on our roads are up to three year/ 90,000km used vehicles without any warranty or after sales support, which further put into question the efficiency of these vehicles to deliver fuel savings.