LAHORE - Acting CEO of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Nayyer Hayat has said that PIA is regaining its market share on domestic and international routes.

He said that improving seat factor on the PIA flights was the top priority for airline’s management. He announced this while addressing a ceremony on Friday to give awards to top PSAs and IATA agents of Karachi region. This achievement was made possible with the cooperation of our business partners, he acknowledged. Nayyar also commended the commercial team of PIA’s Karachi region for achieving increase in sales as compared to 2016. He said it is heartening to note that PIA’s performance in the first quarter of 2017 has remained encouraging.

Acting CEO of the PIA assured the travel agents of airline’s full support. “Together we can make a difference and take PIA to greater heights for our mutual benefit. PIA is expanding its wings by launching new destinations and increasing flights on better performing routes,” he added.

He also mentioned that starting from 25th April, PIA would be providing option of daily travel between Karachi and London to its passengers for providing them more flexibility.

Expressing his views on the occasion, General Manager for Market Planning Ali Tahir congratulated the travel agents and PIA’s commercial team on exceeding the sales targets for 2016.

On this occasion, PIA’s General Manager for Passenger Sales Nosherwan Adil gave a presentation on PIA’s upcoming initiatives. He said that with the efforts of PIA’s commercial team and support functions coupled with the valuable contribution of travel agents PIA was gradually regaining its market share. Later, awards were given to 21 top performing travel agents and letters of appreciation were given to 17 officials of PIA’s sales team of Karachi region.

On Thursday, the PIA said it was going to start daily flight for London from Pakistan from April 25.

Two of these flights, on Wednesdays and Sundays, would be operated directly from Karachi. On other days, convenient connections within two to three hours would be provided to Lahore or Islamabad for flights operating from there. For tickets purchased before 27th May 2017, PIA is also offering special promotional 15 percent discount on flights operating via Lahore and Islamabad, which would be valid for travel till the end of current year.

At a brief ceremony held at the PIA head office on Thursday, the PIA CEO said that all possible steps were being taken to provide a better product to passengers. He said that special focus would be on attracting corporate clients who would now have the flexibility of choosing flights as per their convenience. He directed all concerned departments to ensure that transiting passengers are provided special handling.