ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) is holding the second International Conference on Research and Learning titled ‘From Knowledge to Action’ from April 25 to April 26 in Islamabad.

Around 200 people, including local and international experts from the development sector, researchers and members of academia, are expected to attend the event. Because of its international scope, the conference will allow participants to examine issues in both comparative and global context, with the ultimate aim of not only enhancing knowledge, but also facilitating implementation of positive changes in and across the development sector.

The primary objective of the two-day conference is to showcase the lessons, which have come forth as a result of various research projects and studies designed as a result of PPAF’s collaboration with international and national researchers interested in testing various hypothesis linked to poverty alleviation. PPAF’s role as an apex is to create more opportunities for collaboration between researchers and practitioners, to develop a strong basis for evidence that can translate into useful policy input and better designed and implemented programmes that aim to reduce poverty.

The conference will provide an interactive forum to learn from both successes and failures of the diverse work of PPAF and its partner organisations thereby setting priorities and a benchmarks based on the best practices in the industry.

This year the conference will focus on four main themes, geography and typology of poverty in Pakistan, research results from the completion of the PPAF-III World Bank project, latest evidence from international and national poverty graduation approaches and current research that focuses specifically on women and girls in the region.

Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President of SZABIST, will deliver the keynote speech on day one of the conference.

Other notable participants of the conference will be Dr Ghazala Mansuri, lead economist at the World Bank (via videoconference); Dr Imran Rasul of the University College London/IGC; Dr Asad Zaman, vice-chancellor of PIDE; Dr Geoff Wood, University of Bath; Dr Naved Hamid, Lahore School of Economics; Dr Zeba Sathar, Population Council; Dr Louise Walker, DfID and Kate Vyborny from Duke University.

In April 2014, the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund organised its First International Conference on Research and Learning in Islamabad. The conference was a reflection of PPAF’s longstanding commitment to innovation and sustainability in its approach, ideas, and methodologies by bridging the gap between the development world and that of research. By sharing the results of all the ongoing and completed research studies, PPAF enriched the existing literature on development work within the country.