ISLAMABAD - The government is likely to downward revise the exports target of $35 billion set in the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (2015-18) amid continuous decline in the country’s exports for the last couple of years.

The government last year had fixed a target to enhance Pakistan’s exports to $35 billion by the end of June 2018 from $24 billion. However, the government is struggling to enhance the exports due to the external as well as internal challenges. “The government can revise the exports target set in three years trade policy keeping in view the current trend of the exports,” said an official of the Ministry of Commerce. He further said that the government would take business community on board before revising the target.

Pakistan’s exports had tumbled by 3.06 percent to $15.1 billion in nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year from $15.6 billion of the same period of the previous year, according to the latest data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The exports had not increased even after the government announced incentives in the last budget as well as additional Rs180 billion package to boost country’s exports.

The government in the budget had announced zero rating facility for five export-oriented sectors, including textile, leather, carpets, surgical and sports. The government had recently announced an incentive package worth Rs180 billion to boost the textile exports. The government believes that exports would enhance in the months to come due to the incentives package.

Pakistan’s current account deficit is under pressure due to the decline in exports and remittances and increase in imports. The current account deficit for the first nine months of 2016-17 rose to $6.13 billion. The main reason for the alarming increase in the current account deficit is an all-time high trade deficit of $23 billion in July-March.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had observed that the current account deficit was expected to reach 2.9 percent of GDP in FY2016-17 owing to a higher trade balance, in part reflecting increased imports of capital goods and energy and stagnant remittances. “The current account deficit is projected to widen to equal 2.1 percent of GDP in FY2017. The deficit increased to $4.7 billion in the first seven months of FY2017, almost double the $2.5 billion deficit in the same period of FY2016. Services and income account deficits worsened as receipts under the Coalition Support Fund were delayed.

Meanwhile, the workers’ remittances that critically offset the large trade deficit fell for the first time in 10 years, by 1.9 percent to $10.9 billion, because of declining expenditure and income in oil-dependent Gulf economies,” the Asian Development Bank (ADB) observed in its recent report.