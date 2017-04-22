ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister of Water and Power Khawaja Asif has admitted that a few solar and wind based IPPs are producing electricity at Rs18per kilowatt per hour.

Alternate Energy is known as one of the most economical source of power generation in the world but in Pakistan some of the alternate energy projects are even costlier than the thermal power plants.

In a written reply to the National Assembly, Khawaja Asif that the Appolo Solar Development limited, Best Green Energy Pak. Ltd, Crest Energy Pak Ltd were generating electricity at the cost of Rs18.04 per kilowatt hour.

He said the Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park has been granted tariff of Rs19.52 for every kwh while wind power projects Younas Energy and Tapal were charging Rs18.42 and Rs18.44 for every unit of electricity.

The cost of producing electricity from hydel was Rs1.88 during 2015-16 when some of the above power plants were granted generous tariff by the National Electricity Power Regulatory Authority.

According to the NEPRA’s tariff in 2016, the tariff for power generation from High Speed Diesel was Rs11.78, furnace Oil Rs5.25, Gas Rs6.03, and power generation cost from nuclear was Rs1.15 per kwh.

All the projects under the CPEC are also under IPP mode and each project has or would be awarded individual tariff.

Some of the projects will increase cost of total energy mix by providing them high tariff and end consumer would have to pay for costlier electricity in the near future.

Answering a question, Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that the cabinet approved increase of quota of Government Hajj Scheme at the ratio of 60:40 (107,526 intending Hujaj for government and 71,684 for Private Hajj Scheme) due to persistent demand of general public and resolutions of three provincial assemblies.

However, he said, a court of Sindh has directed the Ministry not to finalise reduction of quota of Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) from 50 per cent to 40 per cent till 25-04-2017.

Hence, he said, finalisation of the quota between the government and private sector will be in accordance with the final outcome of the case.