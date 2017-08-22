ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved 13 development projects at an estimated cost of Rs12.3 billion and recommended two projects, worth Rs 25.4 billion, to the ECNEC for approval.

The CDWP in a meeting chaired by Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Sartaj Aziz approved/cleared 15 projects worth Rs 37.7 billion. The forum formally approved 13 projects with a total cost of Rs12.3 billion. The CDWP also recommended to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) to approve three more projects worth Rs25.4 billion.

The meeting also gave clearance to the position paper of Rs892.5 million for the project for establishment of Pakistan Glacier Monitoring Network proposed by the Water and Power Division and concept clearance of Rs15.750 billion technical study to assess the commercial potential of coal in Harnai, Balochistan.

The CDWP recommended the Ecnec to approve Rs19.5 billion project of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for rehabilitation of provincial roads under an ADB funded programme. The provincial government would meet partial funding requirements through its own annual development plan.

The CDWP also referred to the Ecnec Rs5.857 billion worth of project of Defence Production Division for infrastructure upgradation of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. The project is expected to be completed in 36 months and help underwater repair of ships and submarines and rehabilitation of two dry docks. The project is also expected to improve security and control system and underwater surveillance technology.

In the energy sector, the CDWP approved Rs835.9 million project for detailed exploration of uranium resources in Bannu Basin and Kohat Plateau Phase-III. The project will also involve a foreign exchange component of Rs165 million. The project is aimed at detailed examination of uranium resources by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission in the areas of Kaisur and Marwat ranges of Bannu and Kohat. The meeting also approved another project of the PAEC for National Tokamak Fusion Programme worth Rs423.5 million.

In the food and agriculture sectors, the CDWP also approved yet another project of the PAEC worth Rs422 million for extension of Nuclear Institute of Agriculture. The project is aimed at improving the living standards of farmers by improving their technical skills and inputs.

The CDWP also approved a Rs1.720 billion project of the Ministry of Railways for complete track renewal by replacing metal sleepers in connection with signalling project on Lodhran-Shahdra section, near Lahore. The project is expected to revive the basic structure of the track and installation of modern signalling system.

The meeting also approved four projects of the Higher Education system at a cumulative cost of Rs5.257 billion. These included Rs524.26 million project for provision of academic block at Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak with a foreign exchange component of Rs223 million. Another Rs894 million project was approved for establishment of women sub campus of Swat University in Mingoro while Rs1.6 billion project for development and improvement of academic facilities at Ghazi University of Dera Ghazi Khan was also approved. This would also involved a foreign funding of Rs205 million.

Another Rs2.2 billion project of HEC was approved by the CDWP for setting up of Women University Campus at Pishin and Khuzdar in Balochistan. The meeting also approved four projects with a total cost of Rs3.546 billion for Physical Planning and Housing Sector. This included a Rs2.2 billion project for construction of accommodation of Frontier Corps Headquarters KPK South at Dera Ismail Khan and a Rs1.067 billion worth of construction of accommodation for three wings at Ursoon Chitral, Trippaman Dir and Angoor Ada South Waziristan Agency.