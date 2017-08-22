LAHORE (PR): Digimark 2017 – International Digital Marketing Conference, the 6th largest gathering of digital media marketing influencers in Pakistan, concluded at the Nishat Hotel, Emporium Mall, the other day.

Organised by TEC, the two-day conference and expo saw speakers and exhibitors from leading Pakistani technology companies, start-ups, and other major national and international corporates. Over 300 attendees from a wide variety of backgrounds attended the various sessions and talks, including presentations on digital marketing strategies, innovative technologies, and key insights from successful digital campaigns. Speakers included Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, Khuram Ashfaq, CCO Telenor Pakistan, Salman Hassan from TCS, Reza Hassan Matin from Google, Adnan Shahid from PTCL, Omar Jamil, CEO Latitude CRS, Khawaja Tanveer from Engro Corp, and Bilal Bajwa from OLX.

Following successful events in Lahore and Karachi, the Digimark platform aims to soon show in Islamabad as well.

Suzuki Township Motors wins best dealership award

LAHORE (PR): Suzuki Township Motors has won ‘Pakistan’s best authorised dealership award’ for the third consecutive time.

The announcement was made in Pak Suzuki Motor Co Limited Mid-Year (Jan-June 2017) Dealers’ Conference which was held in Hua Hin, Thailand and was attended by all Pak Suzuki dealers.

Pak Suzuki Motor Co Managing Director Masafumi Harano presented the award to Suzuki Township Motors CEO Mir Shoaib Ahmed, who is also CEO of Diamond Holdings and Diamond Paints.

Mir Shoaib expressed his delight on winning the award and acknowledged the hard work and dedication of his team, which made this achievement possible. “My workers are my family and I received this award on their behalf. Providing the best services to our clients is our main motto. We are very thankful to Suzuki and our customers which made us number one authorised dealer.”