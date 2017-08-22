Agriculture department launches campaign to control fruit fly

FAISALABAD (APP): The agriculture department has launched week-long awareness campaign for the eradication of fruit fly. In this regard, a seminar was held at Ayub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad on Monday with Director Agriculture Ch Abdul Hameed in the chair. DD Shabir Afzal Warraich, agri experts, field assistants and farmers were present on the occasion. Ch Hameed said the agriculture department had prepared four year plan to control fruit fly attack on citrus, mango and guava gardens. He highlighted the importance of awareness campaign for controlling fruit fly and advised the farmers to follow the instructions of agriculture department (extension) to control the fly and increase their production. Agri expert Dr Dilbar Hussain said that fruit fly was very dangerous insect which caused 30 percent decrease in mango, guava and kinnow yield. He said that attack of this fly could be controlled by applying modern techniques. The campaign will continue till August 26.

E&P companies drilled 373 wells

in four years

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies operating in different parts of the country drilled 179 exploratory and 194 appraisal wells during the last four years. "The companies drilled overall 1,073,283 meters as compared to 706,116 meters in corresponding period of the previous government, which is 52 per cent higher. The drills resulted in 101 new oil and gas discoveries," official sources told APP. Answering a question, they said the government has so far added over 944 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas and 32,343 bpd oil in the transmission network across the country through indigenous resources. While, the country's total crude oil production has reached 90,000 barrels oil per day (bpd). "During tenure of the current government, 466 mmcfd additional gas from new discoveries and 478 mmcfd gas from existing fields, while 11,149 bpd oil from new finds and 21,194 bpd from existing wells have so far been added in the system," they said.

They said 68 finds, out of total 101 discoveries, had added proven reserves of about 5.4 tcf (trillion cubic feet) gas, while the calculation of 33 wells were yet to be determined. As many as 87 finds have been made in Sindh, seven each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the same period, the country is estimated to have consumed about 5.2 tcf gas which means that more than 100 percent replacement had been made for the resource consumed.

Auto industry moving on path of

growth, says Gondal

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Federal Secretary for Industries and Production Khizar Hayat Gondal has commended Indus Motor Company (IMC) for setting high standards in the country for automobile manufacturing as well as enabling their workforce and vendor base through development programmes to consistently achieve excellence. Gondal expressed these remarks at IMC’s 24th Quality Control Circle (QCC) Convention organised under the theme “Commitment to Achieve Top Quality”. EDB CEO Nasir Baig, dealer principles, HoH executives, IMC management, and QCC participating teams were also present on the occasion. IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali, in his speech, emphasized on safety and termed it the top priority of the company. “I appreciate the efforts of IMC management to build the safe mindset. It is essential for our vendors and dealers to adopt safety mindset and SOPs to ensure safety and 5S in their operations,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that participation levels of IMC team members have steadily and significantly increased, a total of 358 themes were registered this year, which is a record for the highest number of themes in a year. After three stages of selection, six teams presented their themes at the event and one of the top team would get the opportunity to represent IMC in the Global convention in Japan and the runner up would be representing IMC in the Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, Kaizen or Continuous Improvement is part of Toyota basic values; IMC has a system to invite employees’ creative suggestion to improve the company’s operations. This year a record of 18,767 suggestions were received, which equates to almost nine suggestions per person per year.

NBP becomes constituent of FTSE

4Good Index Series

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), following its successful assessment by the FTSE International Organisation, has been included as a constituent of the Financial Times Stock Exchange4Good (FTSE4Good) Index Series, which assesses listed companies in terms of their environmental and social performance. The inclusion of NBP in the FTSE4Good international index demonstrates that the bank, along with its business activity, is also highly aware of environmental and social issues. At the same time, its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index strongly motivates the bank to strengthen its presence in the field of Corporate Responsibility across Pakistan. FTSE Russell, global index provider, confirmed that National Bank of Pakistan has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Speaking on the occasion, NBP President and CEO Saeed Ahmad said, “After years of commitment to enhancing management and social responsibility, we are proud that our sustainable banking efforts have been rewarded with a position in the FTSE4Good Index Series. This recognition reflects the work carried out over the past few years to make NBP one of the best and most responsibly managed companies. Joining the index is recognition of our work and helps us to continue down this path we have begun."