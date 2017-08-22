LAHORE (PR): Punjab Revenue Authority, being amongst the stakeholders, displayed its willingness to be part of the final session of a one-day summit on “The Role of Government, Media and Citizens For Enhanced Access to Information and Public Participation” the other day in Islamabad, organized by Deutsche Welle Akademie and Deutsche Gesellschaftfur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with the Information Commissions of Punjaband Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The objective of the summit was to advocate for the right of information implementation efforts in Pakistan and encourage cooperation between the state, media and civilian by jointly defining a way forward to promote citizens right to access to public information. The participants of the summit included various government departments, like PRA, media and civil society representatives and influential high ranking government officials along with representatives of German and International Development Cooperation Community.

During the event, participants did not only discuss their role and contributions to enhance access to information, but also learned the expected outcomes of the project and discussed the recommendations for an improved implementation.

The project aims at a user friendly implementation of the RTI Acts in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through training of public information officers and improving the quality of data published by the public sector.