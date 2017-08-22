KARACHI - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started new week on a bearish note and benchmark KSE 100-index fell to fresh 2017 lows, losing another 925 points to close at 42,153 points. Having receded over 20% from its high of 52,876 points on 24th May, one can safely say that 100-index has officially entered bear market territory, said analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh at Topline Securities.

Participants have been gripped by fear & uncertainty given the political meltdown, while economic data such as slipping FX reserves, burgeoning CAD, imminent currency risk etc, which are now being scrutinized with electron microscopes focused only on worst possible outcomes. Meanwhile govt’s inaction in the form of stuck up industry refunds (textile, fertilizer etc), shelving of privatization due to ‘political uncertainty’, failing to link OMC margins to CPI etc are also raising question marks on growth, the analyst added.

Stocks closed lower amid concerns for political uncertainty and weak financial results, said analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation.

Top 10 index point decliners were LUCK (down 5%), SNGP (5%), PSO (4.1%), DGKC (5%), DAWH (5%), FFC (2.9%), ENGRO (2.4%), HUBC (2.2%), SEARL (5%) & NML (5%); withholding 402 points.

On the sector front, cement shed 198 points on the back of a Rs25/bag price cut by the 2nd largest producer (LUCK), fertilizer 130 points, OMCs 130 points, banks 76 points & power 51 points; while E&P added 21 points. Participation thinned to a crawl as volumes declined 19% to 153m shares while traded value plunged 31% to Rs7.8b/$74m.

Market participants said that the political situation, constant decrease in foreign exchange reserves and current account deficit, which has reached one billion dollars, made investors cautious. Last week, the index reached 43,044.12 points, seeing a decline of -2.38 per cent.