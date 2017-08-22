KARACHI - Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Tariq Bajwa will visit Federation of

Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry office on August 23. He will meet

representatives of corporate sector, leading industrialists, exporters and presidents of the commercial banks. The meeting is scheduled to start at 11:00am, said FPCCI

release on Monday. The meeting has been arranged by President FPCCI Zubair

F Tufail and Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Banking and Finance Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig to discuss the issues of business community specially their relationship with the banks.