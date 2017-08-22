LAHORE (PR): At a recent event, leading mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile unveiled its latest camera-centric smartphones, the Camon CX and Camon CX Air.

The evening was star-studded with prestigious media personalities, famous celebrities, fashion icons, high ranking bloggers and the top leadership of TECNO Mobile which included the General Manager of TECNO Mobile Stephen Ha, adorning the event with their presence.

The launch event’s red carpet was hosted by a well-known fashion designer and journalist Sarah Gandapur, who talked to the celebrities and singers about their views on the TECNO Camon CX launch event.

General Manager of TECNO Mobile, Stephen Ha opened the evening with a presentation, highlighting TECNO’s successful journey around the globe. The innovative “Selfie Phone”, was the main highlight of the event. TECNO officials emphasized on how the smartphone world has been rocked with the introduction of Camon CX series. The smartphone uses a smart image sensor supporting 16 mega pixels on the front camera coupled with TECNO’s unique ‘4 in 1’ technology.

The smart pixel sensor basically captures the individual images and turns them into signals. These signals are then joined to form a single, brighter and clearer picture. This makes bright selfies in all kinds of environment especially the dark environments. Along with other features such as the customized ring flash on the rear camera which is a unique feature by TECNO only, light speed charge and a full HD screen, it is now easier than ever to take photos on the go.

These 30% brighter selfies are effectively paired with a high-end de-noising system, making the pictures vivid and clear, even in situations with dull light. Yet, if that extra boost of light is still needed, the dual front flash does the job perfectly without blurring or distorting images. All of this gives the Camon user a true selfie experience. Camon CX Air was also displayed at the launch event. Both smartphones featured a number of industry firsts.

Building trust among the customers is an important factor for an international brand like TECNO Mobile. Keeping this in view, TECNO Mobile has announced a “100-days replacement warranty” for the newly launched Camon CX smart phones series. Currently TECNO Mobile is the only international brand in Pakistan offering such a replacement warranty to its customers.