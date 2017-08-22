LAHORE (PR): The Registrar Trade Union National Industrial Relations Commission of Pakistan had decided in a case number 2(29) dated 20-3-2017 for cancellation of the Registration of Wapda Employees Pegham Union, Pasban Employees Union and Insaf Employees Union on account of failing to obtain minimum 10 percent votes as required under Section 19(9)(c) of Industrial Relations Act 2012 in nationwide referendum.

In the referendum held on February 2, 2017, Wapda Pegham Employees Union achieved 3,401 votes, Pasban Employees Union obtained 197 votes, and Insaf Employees Union got 1,417 votes, whereas All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union has obtained 1,03,553 votes. Wapda Pegham Employees Unions had been defeated in all sixth nationwide referendums consecutively.

The victory of Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union in referendum had affirmed that the workers of Wapda/electricity companies believe in their national unity and will continue to defeat the parochial, ethnic and religious sectarian forces and make success the struggle of the working class for defending and promoting their right to raise productivity of the largest national public utility of Wapda/Electricity companies.