Lahore - After the conclusion of one-year tenure of Farooq Abid, the Apna Microfinance Bank Limited has appointed Gulistan Malik as a new officiating president.

Farooq remained president of the bank during September 2015 to August 2016. The former president is one of the pioneers of the only listed microfinance bank in the country and presently working as the sponsor director of it. With total assets of Rs7 billion and liabilities of Rs12 billion the bank is operating more than 116 branches across the country.