LAHORE - The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Central Chairman Aamir Fayyaz has said the export data for the month of November does not reflect the ground realities of textile industry, which is terribly plagued with high cost of doing business all across the value chain.

Commenting on the November 2106 export data released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics, he said the comparison of this period has been made with the corresponding highly lean period of November 2016. He said an increase in value of textile exports is mainly due to an increase in the commodity prices worldwide. Comparison of exports for November 2016 against November 2015 is a meaningless exercise, especially when there is a constant drop in exports from July till date,” he added.

He said the exports for November 2016 in quantitative terms are yet on the declining side, ie fabric exports registered a decline of 23 percent which proves industry point of view. “It also suggests that a substantial capacity to produce exportable surplus is either fully or partially closed due to high energy cost and other factors concerning cost of doing business,” he stressed. He said only a comprehensive textile package would be an answer to avert fall in exports both in quantity and to achieve sizable growth.

Meanwhile, the APTMA chairman also criticised the individuals advocating against the announcement of textile package on the basis of November 2016 exports data. He said such a myopic approach does not serve the national interest, adding that all such individuals should stop misguiding the policymakers through incorrect statements. “These elements are actually working against the interest of the country,” he added.

He said only a competitive environment would attract the investors to undertake investment initiatives to increase exports and create jobs in the industry. “There is an urgent need of energy cost equalisation across the country and bring down the high cost of doing business to ensure viability and growth of industry,” he added.

He said the high cost of doing business has already closed down 35 percent production capacities in Punjab, worth $3.5 billion, where 70 percent of the total textile industry is located at present.

The APTMA chairman urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to announce textile package and personally spearhead investment and export growth meetings involving industry associations on regular basis so as to prepare the industry for availing opportunities under CPEC and GSP+.