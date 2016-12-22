ISLAMABAD - The federal government’s decision to deregulate the gas prices has given a free hand to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) station owners to fix the price at their own will, leaving the motorists at their mercy.

CNG station owners will need no notification from Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to change CNG price, hence, they could charge profit of their own wish. The decision was taken by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources (MPNR) in the light of decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). CNG will now be sold in liters instead of kilograms after this decision.

MPNR has sent notifications to OGRA, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines (SNGPL) stating that OGRA ordinance will be modified to give a legal status to deregulation. It should be noted that CNG has already been deregulated in Punjab before Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The chairman of Supreme Council of All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Ghayas Paracha said that this step would save CNG business worth Rs450 billion rupees from destruction and it would flourish again.