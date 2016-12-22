Hope Society’s ‘Limbs For All’ project

LAHORE (PR): Hope Rehabilitation Society with the collaboration of Canal View Lions Club of Lahore have provided artificial limbs to three deserving patients under “Limbs for All Project.

This was stated by Dr Khalid Niazi after the meeting with Muhammad Shakeel Arian the District Governor Lions Club of district 305-N who officially visited Hope Rehabilitation Center Faisal Town. He said that Hope Society is the first welfare organisation which is providing electronic arms and modern artificial legs made of plastic and titanium metal in the country.