ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday assured the Ministry of Railways for maximum possible help and assistance on its upgradation initiatives.

Chairing a meeting at the Finance Division to review financial matters pertaining to the upgradation of Pakistan Railways, the finance minister said maximum possible help and assistance will be provided to the Railways Ministry as it was one of the most important public sector service providers and still a cost effective source of travel for the common man in the country. Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal were also present in the meeting.

Kh Saad Rafiq informed the meeting that Pakistan Railways had been planning to upgrade its infrastructure to provide better services to its customers and incorporate the technological developments taking place around the world for most efficient use of resources. The minister also stated that railways infrastructure had been neglected in the past years but, under the present leadership, improvement of roads and communication infrastructure was being given priority. He also said that constant upgradation of the railways infrastructure would prove a significant factor in increasing the speed of development in the country.

Officials from Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms and Economic Affairs Division were also advised to assist the Ministry of Railways in development of projects for improvement in railways network.

The finance minister also held a meeting with a delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry led by Abdul Basit, President LCCI.

Welcoming the delegation, Dar recalled that when the present government assumed office in 2013, Pakistan’s economy was in a precarious situation and international experts were predicting that it would take Pakistan’s economy five years to stabilise. The minister highlighted that contrary to those predictions Pakistan managed to achieve macroeconomic stability within two and a half years due to the efforts of the present government. He said the government was now focused on achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Abdul Basit congratulated the minister over his remarkable achievements in achieving macro-economic stability, structural reforms, merger of three stock exchanges, Companies Bill 2016 and uninterrupted electricity supply to the industry. He said the business community highly appreciated these developments and making sincere efforts to boost industrial growth and exports. He stressed upon the need of focusing on food industry which had huge potential to enhance exports and provide relief to the agriculture sector.

He also extended an invitation to the finance minister to visit Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the near future.

Dar accepted the LCCI’s invitation and briefed the delegation on the turnaround of Pakistan’s economy in the last three years, macroeconomic stability and improvement of energy and security situation in the country, which had provided a conducive atmosphere for foreign direct investment. The government had built confidence of the business community and country’s outlook was positive, he maintained. The minister said that the government was implementing all those things promised in the PML-N election manifesto.

The finance minister informed the delegation that the OECD Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, which he signed on 14th September in Paris had been ratified by the Pakistani Cabinet. He added that Pakistani Cabinet also authorised the processing of Pakistan’s membership to Open Government Partnership (OGP). Accordingly, he handed over Pakistan’s Letter of Intent for joining OGP to the French President Francois Hollande in the OGP Global Summit held in Paris.

All these measures show Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif government’s commitment to usher in transparency and good governance in Pakistan, he maintained. He viewed that these steps had enhanced Pakistan image as a sovereign and prestigious country in the international arena. The minister said that world’s economists applauded Pakistan’s economic performance and British economist Jim O’Neill said in his report that Pakistan had potential to become the 18th largest economy by 2050 but she was determined to achieve this target much earlier. He assured the delegation that government would make every possible effort to promote investment and exports.

The delegation also discussed problems being faced in further growth of industry in the country.