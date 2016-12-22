PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KPCCI) and SAARC Arbitration Council on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote trade with regional countries of SAARC.

The memorandum was signed by KPCCI President Haji Mohammad Afzal and SAARC Arbitration Council Director Malak Imran Ahmad. KPCCI Vice President Abdullah Yousafzai, KPCCI former president Zulfiqar Ali Khan, Bajaur chamber President Ali Shah, Swat chamber representative Adnan Ali, executive member Khan Gul Awan, Nomanul Haq, Abdul Jalil Jan, Rashid Iqbal Saddiqui, Malak Iftikhar Ahmad Awan, Sadiq Amin Saddar Gul and others were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the KPCCI president said that the MoU would play a vital role to resolve disputes of the member states of SAAR and boost trade relation with each other. He urged the member states to sign an agreement with each other in trade related matters and also sort arbitration of SAARC council in time of arising disputes.

Later, the SAARC arbitration council director informed the participants about the aims and objectives of the MoU and urged upon the business community to promote bilateral trade. Communication consultant of the council Mehnza Khursheed Gardizi highlighted the importance through a detailed presentation and appraised the member about the steps taken by the council.