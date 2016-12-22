LAHORE - National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has promised to resolve issues being faced by the business community.

While addressing the delegation of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI, he said the issues of traders must be addressed on priority as the business community is the backbone of the economy and the main source of revenue that contributes to the national exchequer. The government is well aware of the fact and taking various measures to ensure business friendly atmosphere, he added.

The National Assembly speaker assured his full support to the LCCI delegation for early resolution of the issues being faced by the business community saying that he is ready to personally represent and raise the problems of traders and industry at all available forums including standing committees of the National Assembly.