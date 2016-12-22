Govt implements 83 recommendations in finance bill 2016

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue was informed that the government had implemented 83 budget recommendations of the committee in the finance bill 2016. The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, has discussed the budget proposals of the committee that were given for incorporating in the finance bill. The committee had forwarded 139 budget recommendations for incorporating in the finance bill and the government approved 86 of them, an official of the Ministry of Finance informed the committee. He informed that the government has implemented 83 proposals so far and three of them had not accepted yet. The committee has deferred the approval of three bills, Partnership (Amendment Bill 2016), Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Bill 2016 and protection of economic reforms amendment bill 2016. Senator Fateh Hassani has asked the government for providing details of funds released for building various dams in the Balochistan.

Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Fateh Hassani and officials from finance ministry, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, Higher Education Commission attended the meeting

E-Banking transactions show

increasing trends

ISLAMABAD (APP): The use of e-banking channels has witnessed a healthy trend in banking industry as evident from increase of e-banking transactions by 16 percent in volume and 4 percent in value during last fiscal year. The real-time Online Banking transactions also rose 135.4 million by volume and Rs 32.3 trillion by value showing an increase of 19 percent in volume and 2 percent in value of e-banking transactions during period under review. According to statistics issued by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the use of Alternate Delivery Channels (ADCs) such as ATMs, Point of Sale (POS) terminals, Internet and Mobile Banking also showed rising trend as of June 16 as 39.2 million transactions valuing approximately Rs200 billion were carried out at POS terminals as compared to 32.1 million transactions valuing Rs172 billion which showed a surge of 22 percent in volume and 16 percent in value as compared to previous year.

Chinese investors express

interest in textile sector

KARACHI (APP): Visiting Chinese investors from Shenzhen province on Wednesday showed keen interest in Pakistan’s textile sector including entering deals with Pakistani businessmen for sale of goods and purchase of textile raw materials and for joint ventures in this potential sector. Pakistani counterparts invited them to join them for value addition of textile sector in Karachi. Pakistan’s textile sector has a great potential to capture a good share in international market, they maintained. Pakistan is fourth largest cotton producer with vast agriculture base and cheap and skilled labour, said Chairman Council of Textile Associations and Patron-in-Chief of SITE Association of Industry(SAI) Muhammad Zubair Motiwala and President SAI Assad Nisar Barkhurdaria during an interactive session with Chinese delegates here at SITE Association of Industry (SAI). The delegates representing various Chinese textile companies also exchanged information with their Pakistani counterparts.

and urged the need for further engagements of both the sides aimed at promoting strong collaboration and joint ventures for mutual benefit of China and Pakistan.

ACCI chief holds TDAP responsible

for exports decline

ISLAMABAD (Online): Attock Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ACCI) President and FPCCI former vice president Mirza Abdul Rehman said that Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) CEO is responsible for dwindling the exports of $5 billion during three years. The Attock Chamber of Commerce & Industry president said that inspite of decline of exports, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan officials are continuously deviating the facts and figures about the exports situation in front of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. It was first time in the history of country that the exports was performing at its below par, he added. “Bangladesh exports are on the rise of $35 billion and in comparison we stood around at $19.5 billion which was a great concern for the economy,” he said. “We are surprised and shocked that TDAP CEO SM Muneer was more involved in trade politics rather to improve the export position through viable business plan,” he stated.