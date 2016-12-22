ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that bringing regulatory authorities under their parents ministries will bring no change in the authority, autonomy and functioning of these bodies.

Talking about the government’s decision of deregulating the CNG sector, the minister said that it will benefit the consumers as it will help reducing the gas prices. Abbasi further said that the decision was taken to open the sector to market forces as under the previous arrangement and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA’s) defined profit margin, doing business in the CNG sector was not possible.

Abbasi expressed these views while talking to media persons during the launching ceremony of 260 scholarships programme by the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) with the collaboration of Higher Education Commission (HEC) here. For this purpose, two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were been signed, one by ODGCL with HEC and another with Hunar Foundation in presence of the minister and vice chancellors of various universities.

Under this programme, OGDCL will provide half of the scholarships to the eight public sector engineering universities, whereas remaining to Quaid-e-Azam University and International Islamic University Islamabad in other disciplines during 2016/17.

Regarding the regulation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), the minister said that the government is going to regulate the LPG sector. “This is a difficult decision, but due to peculiar circumstances in LPG sector, the government is going to take this step,” he added.

This programme is for studious and under privileged students and the HEC will implement this programme. Besides, the OGDCL will fund vocational training programme at Hunar Foundation for 69 students of District Hyderabad, Sanghar, Ghotki & Tando Allahyar to provide vocational training of International standards at Vocational Institute located in Tando Allah Yar. OGDCL will provide Rs141 million for this programme with HEC and Hunar Foundation.

On the occasion, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said “This initiative is food for thought for all of us; this is a real investment to take the country to the rank of developed nations. This is the investment not for today but for the future generation too.” He further said that the commission has so far offered 200,000 scholarships to the students in various disciplines.

OGDCL’s Managing Director Zahid Mir said, “Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is the integral part of the Company’s policy. Last year we have spent Rs1.8 billion on CSR activities and this year it will be 1.2 billion.” “Our board is taking the CRS activities seriously and have inducted around 600 students, 75 students from each province, in IBA Sukkar from the OGDCL’s exploration and production areas,” Mir elaborated.