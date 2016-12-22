ISLAMABAD - The government is expected to increase prices of petroleum products from January 1. The domestic price of petrol is likely to be increased by Rs1.28, while the price of High Speed Diesel is likely to be increased by Rs1.31. The price of High Octane is likely to be increased by Rs2, while the price of kerosene oil is likely to be increased by Rs1.46. The summary would be sent to Ministry of Petroleum for approval on December 29 as part of monthly revision of the POL prices.