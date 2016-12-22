KARACHI - Profit-taking halted upward journey of PSX on Wednesday pushing share in red zone. HUBC, LUCK and UBL contributed 114 points to the fall in index.

Range bound activity was witnessed at market opening, which was followed by hefty selling as the index lost to make an intraday low of 865 points. Recovery was seen in the market during the latter hours, as the index recovered to close at 46,993 point, declining 217 points or (0.46%), dealers said.

Profit taking was witnessed in the Banking sector as the sector closed (down 0.83%) lower than its previous day close. UBL (lower 1.41%) and AKBL (2.47%) were major losers of the aforementioned sector. Despite selling pressure in the market there was nominal decline in the E&P sector only, as the crude oil prices surged to trade above $53.50/bl level.

PPL (slump 0.62%) in the aforementioned sector declined slightly to close in the red zone. NCL (rose 1.15%) gained as numbers released by PBS showed growth in textile export of around 9.71% YoY to $1.05 billion. Cotton yarn export (47.8% YoY) contributed significantly to this export number mainly due to weakening dynamics of Vietnam, as the country is currently suffering from higher material costs due to its reliance on imported cotton, observed analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Overall, volumes decreased to 388 million shares as compared to 450 million shares traded yesterday, while value rose to Rs21.7 billion/ $204 million.