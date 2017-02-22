ISLAMABAD:- The government has awarded licences to eight companies for exploration of oil and gas in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA). According to Radio Pakistan, quoting sources of FATA Secretariat, geo physical seismic survey has been completed in several areas including North Waziristan and Orakzai agencies. They said work on drilling wells for oil and gas will be initiated shortly. According to an estimate, the tribal belt has more than 20 billion cubic feet natural gas reserves.–APP