KARACHI - China International Engineering Consulting Corporation (CIECC) delegation on Tuesday called on Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon and discussed water supply projects and its infrastructure in the province.

CIECC 12-member delegation was led by Chinese International Business Department Director General Wang Ping. It is pertinent to mention here that CIECC is a company which acts as an adviser to the Chinese government in various projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking to the delegation, Naheed said the Sindh government has a crystal programme to extend every possible support and facilities to the investors desire to work on the projects under public-private partnership. She said that Sindh Engro Coal Mining Project which is the largest public-private partnership project in Pakistan has been executed in Thar.

Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual Carriage Way, the first ever public-private partnership project in Pakistan, is also in Sindh province, hence Sindh province is most suitable for the project of public-private partnership, she added. They held detailed discussion on schemes of water supply and for betterment of the infrastructure and agreed to continuously review the progress in this regard.