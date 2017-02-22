Gul Ahmed launches ‘Mein Perfect Hoon’ Campaign

LAHORE (PR): ‘Mein Perfect Hoon’ as a campaign is an attempt by Gul Ahmed to break away from the predominantly existing stereotypes in our culture. The powerful television commercial is an open invite to the masses to rejoice individuality by reveling in Gul Ahmed’s new magnificent summer line of 2017, hitting stores on the 25th of February.

Pakistan’s premium textile powerhouse, Gul Ahmed, is going to launch its Summer Lawn Collection 2017, with a wide array of psychedelic, ethnic prints and an interesting mix of vibrant and soft pastel hues.

The collection has been designed keeping in mind the tastes of modern women who want their outfits to stand out, while retaining an aura of inheritance and tradition. Focusing on extreme craftsmanship of minimalistic cuts and classic silhouettes, Gul Ahmed Summer Lawn Collection 2017 is set to take the markets across country by storm.

“The idea behind banking on such socially relevant issues is to not only raise awareness but to empower women to progress without social hurdles.” said a company representative and added further that “Our consumers today are smart, tech savvy and know that life is not just peaches & cream, so to grab attention of the realistically enlightened youth it is necessary to venture in to the market through thought provoking campaigns.”

Gul Ahmed’s ‘Mein Perfect Hoon campaign’ is a journey of women who went from flawsome to awesome. It depicts the many beauty aspects of women and also establishes that Gul Ahmed’s offerings in its Summer Collection 2017 would cater to all women regardless of their inherent beauty and would add to their wardrobes a style most unique to them and only them.

Samsung Electronics demonstrates commitment to consumers

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) on Tuesday unveiled how it was building on its heritage of innovation to reach higher for consumers during its 7th annual MENA Forum in Singapore. Samsung demonstrated a renewed commitment to consumers unveiling new products that offer increased choice and flexible options, a design philosophy that is elegant and thoughtful and technology that puts the customer in control. During the forum, key product announcements included the stunning new QLED TV lineup, FlexWash™ laundry system, Windless AC and the all-new Galaxy A (2017). In addition to its product line up, Samsung showcased how it has been developing the Internet of Things (IoT) with an ecosystem of products and devices that can seamlessly connect to one another.

Samsung also held an insight session titled ‘Mining Minds: Big Data Reveals our Desires’ with Dr Gilyoung Song, Big Data Expert and Senior Executive Vice President of Daumsoft, Inc at the MENA Forum. During the session, Dr Song detailed his research and claimed that it is possible to capture the global trends prevailing in our society by observing and grasping the changes and dynamics of people’s minds latent in social media. His session covered the fundamental social big data mining methodology as well as several case studies illustrating successful real world applications.

PVGF joins hands with SNK Japan

KARACHI (PR): PVGF is proud to announce a first time ever collaboration with SNK Japan and has conducted a video game tournament on Feb 12, 2017 in Karachi. The game in question is King of Fighters 14 and the tournament was a success. Renowned players gathered from all over Karachi participated in the event and advanced via double elimination rounds.

Matches were fast and aggressive and combined years of expertise and skill level of some amazing talent in Karachi. The future of electronic gaming seems to be getting better and PVGF exists to make this magic happen.

PVGF founder Tariq Rathore with his co-founders Paul Hendrick, Javed Hassan and Khalid Malik had put everything in place for the tournament; refreshment was served to the players with fully air conditioned environment and solid cash prize for the winners along with merchandise directly received from SNK Japan. In past PVGF also did tournaments for various other games and is still promoting games in Pakistan.

Hascol lays foundation of Lube Oil Blending Plant

KARACHI (PR): Rainer Schmiedchen, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany, unveiled the plaque of the Hascol Lube Oil Blending Plant at a corporate ceremony at Movenpick Hotel on February 20. Mumtaz Hasan Khan, chairman of Hascol; Saleem Butt, executive director of Hascol; Yasin Rizvi, COO for Lubricants; Didier Vidal, MD of FOMEL; Shakil Iqbal Khan, Deputy MD of FOMEL and the HPL Management Team graced the event along with dignitaries from the oil and gas as well as banking sector.

Hascol has a strategic licence agreement with FUCHS Oil Middle East Limited (FOMEL), an affiliate of FUCHS Petrolub SE-Germany, to represent the FUCHS brand in Pakistan. The German brand has emerged as a tough player in the oil lubricants sector depicting doubling sales volumes year after year. With an estimated cost of $20 million, the Lube Oil Blending Plant is expected to start operations by December 2017.

Hascol has emerged as a strong competitor for its counterparts in the industry and continues to strengthen its footprints. The escalating share price of the local company from Rs56 to over Rs350 in the past two years is evident from the confidence of its shareholders.

AkzoNobel completes project for Karachi shipyard

LAHORE (PR): AkzoNobel Pakistan, the local arm of the world’s largest decorative paints company, has recently completed a project with the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) in collaboration with the Government of Turkey. The company provided technical assistance with supreme quality controls by deputing a specialised performance coating team. Dedicated to enriching individuals and communities through sustainable offerings and solutions, through AkzoNobel’s Planet Possible and the Human Cities initiative, the paints giant provides specialised coatings as required by the manufacturers of defence needs.

For all distinctive projects, AkzoNobel deputes permanent on-site technical staff to provide assistance and to ensure the quality application of coatings.

Commenting on the occasion, Jehanzeb Khan, chief executive of AkzoNobel Pakistan, said, “We are proud that our Decorative and Performance Coatings portfolio are endowing essential colour and essential protection to our national institutions.”

AkzoNobel Pakistan has been a major supplier to industries and consumers worldwide with innovative products and is passionate about developing sustainable solutions for its customers. Khan reiterated the company’s commitment to be a frontrunner in serving the needs and requirements of Pakistan.

Mahmood Parekh to head FPCCI advertising committee

KARACHI (PR): President of the Pakistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Zubair F Tufail has appointed Mahmood Parekh chairman of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Advertising Industry for the year 2017.

Mahmood Parekh has rich experience in the field of advertising, as he has been actively involved in the field. He is the managing director of the MCM Advertising and playing an active role in Pakistan Advertising Association and International Advertising Association. Parekh has thanked UBG’s Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer and the FPCCI president for nominating him.