ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here on Tuesday to review macroeconomic indicators.

The finance secretary gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the current status of various macroeconomic indicators. The minister emphasised the government was focused on improving key macroeconomic indicators, including the investment-to-GDP and tax-to-GDP ratios. He said that after having achieved macroeconomic stability, the government was determined to attaining higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. He said that steps should be taken to keep fiscal deficit under 4% for the next fiscal year and maintain it at 3.5% thereafter, as prescribed in the amended Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act. He reviewed the status of various reforms and initiatives under implementation by the Finance Division and directed the officials concerned to undertake all necessary measures to expedite their implementation within the given timelines. The minister reiterated the government’s resolve to continue the economic reforms programme. This resolve was shown at the beginning of FY 2013-14 and was successfully pursued in the last three-years. He observed that strong economic reforms already implemented by the government would increase economic opportunities and lead to higher economic growth.

The meeting was also attended by the EAD secretary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance.