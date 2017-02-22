ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Tuesday approved PSDP proposals of the Ministry of Housing and Works amounting to Rs12343.118 million. These proposals will be included in the federal budget for year 2017-18.

A meeting of the Standing Committee was held in Islamabad with Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari in the chair to discuss/scrutinise budgetary proposals relating to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the financial year 2017-18. The Committee discussed and approved the PSDP of Ministry of Housing and Works for financial year 2017-18 amounting to Rs.12343.118 million to be spent on 149 schemes and executed through the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD). The Ministry proposed cost of 179 projects amounting to Rs17199 million, however, the Committee directed for exclusion of 46 projects amounting to Rs4854.88. The Committee was of the view that 46 excluded projects were unnecessary and should be taken up after necessary need assessment and completion of the ongoing projects.

The Committee, while going through the PSDP proposals, observed that delay in execution of work on the schemes resulted in PC-I revision, cost escalation and over-burdening the national exchequer. The Committee, therefore, directed the Ministries of Planning and Finance to ensure timely release of budgetary allocations so that work on the projects could be initiated or completed, thus avoiding wastage of public money. The Committee further directed the Ministry of Housing and Works to submit report of inclusion or non-inclusion of the PSDP budgetary proposals in the federal budget within thirty days of the Committee’s recommendation required under rule 7 of rule 201 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Rajab Ali Khan Baloch, Rana Zahid Hussain Khan, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Tahira Aurangzeb, Khalida Mansoor, Nighat Parveen Mir, Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani, Sajid Nawaz Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Moulana Ameer Zaman and senior officers of the concerned departments.