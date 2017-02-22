FCCI delegation to visit Finland during upcoming Europe visit

FAISALABAD (Staff Reporter): Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) delegation will also visit Finland during its upcoming visit of Europe, said FCCI President Muhammad Saeed Sheikh. During a meeting with Dr Duree S Ahmed, Honorary Consul of Finland in Lahore, he said that earlier a delegation was scheduled to visit Finland in January this year but it was postponed due to severe cold wave in Finland. He told that now FCCI is planning a delegation for Italy which will also visit Finland during the last week of March. Dr Duree told that the population of Finland is only five million but it has robust economy. She said that Finland is an advanced country in terms of technology and possesses a major share in mobile telephone, solar panels and paper production. She told that Finland Partnership Programme Director Siv Ahlberg will visit Faisalabad very soon. She intends to give a presentation on doing business in Finland.

This function will also be attended by Finland Ambassador Rauli Suikannen.

Dr Duree said that she wants to make this event fruitful for both the countries with active participation of concerned and serious businessmen. Imran Rana of United Industries Limited and others businessmen also attended the meeting.

Belarus eager to export dairy products to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): Belarusian province Brest Oblast wants to export its dairy products to Pakistan in 2017 to promote mutual trade between the two countries. According to a press release issued by Belarus Embassay here on Tuesday, a meeting was held between Brest Oblast Executive Committee Deputy Chairman Mikhail Serkov and Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, who is on an official visit to Belarus. He said, "We have already made some groundwork for exporting worth $2 million merchandise to Pakistan.” Serkov further said, "We will be able to export dairy products and will secure a market in Pakistan for our other products.” The head of the Pakistani delegation underlined the need to take concrete steps to promote mutual trade between the two countries. He said that Pakistan and Belarus will reach a new level of mutual cooperation in future. Serkov said, "I think other ideas for working together will also be discussed."

During the meeting, Anatoly Lis nd Achakzai agreed that the regions should establish contacts in industrial sector, logistics, civil engineering, education and tourism.

Tusdec signs MoU with Corvit Systems

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Technology Upgradation & Skill Development Company and Corvit Systems have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work jointly in the areas of ICT, technology up-gradation, skill development and capacity building. The document was inked by the TUSDEC Chief Executive Officer Alamgir Chaudhry and Corvit Systems Chief Executive Officer Fayaz Ali Khan on behalf of their respective organisations. Keeping in view their mutual interest, both organisations intend to work together, coordinate their efforts and pool available multiple resources for capacity development and increased competitiveness in key sector of Pakistan. TUSDEC and Corvit are interested to target the opportunities in the global market, in the areas of ICT, technology up-gradation, skill development and capacity building, said a spokesman of the company. Both organizations agreed to identify skill and technology gaps in key sectors by conducting joint studies and eliminate the identified shortcomings by administering joint seminars, workshops, conferences, exhibitions, and trainings etc.

TUSDEC roots of instigation links back to the prime minister’s directive in October 2004 to set up an implementing institution in order to materialise the aim of technology up-gradation in the key industrial sectors of the country.

‘Climate change affecting kinnow production’

KARACHI (APP): Ahmad Jawad, a senior horticulturist and harvest trading director here on Tuesday apprehended decline in the country's kinnow export target for the current year. "Kinnow export target was set at 3,50,000 tons for this year but due to sudden hail storms crop has been affected at quite a large level turning both the growers and exporters unable to meet the demand," he said. He warned that the situation could worsen if appropriate preemptive measures were not taken and suggested installation of anti-hail detection and radar system. Emphasizing importance of technology for local agro-based businesses, Jawad said updated technology in the country could be procured through public private partnership equity. "We can definitely save our products from hailstorm and other climate change induced threats, especially for our kinnow and mango crops," he said. Reminding that the whole world is being affected due to climate change, he said the country's agriculture sector was exposed to serious risks consequent to season related disturbance and decline in water levels.