ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Senator Ishaq Dar Sunday directed the finance ministry to explore new and innovative ways of financing infrastructure development.

The minister gave the orders while chairing a meeting to review the financing of infrastructure projects in the country.

He also directed the finance ministry to consult various stakeholders and finalise the broad contours of infrastructure financing policy, which should form the basis for infrastructure financing in the future.

While the government has substantially increased financing for infrastructure development, yet the physical infrastructure would continue to require further improvement for which greater resources would be required, said Dar.

He also stressed the need for efficient utilisation of resources and stated that timely completion of development projects was imperative to get maximum benefit from them.