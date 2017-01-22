ISLAMABAD - The government on Saturday directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)'s management to draw up a comprehensive two-year plan by January 26 to pull itself out of financial constraints.

The government would submit the revival plan for PIA to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for approval. "A comprehensive plan of 2 years should be prepared, and also an initial plan should be presented by senior management by January 26, so we can submit it to the prime minister," said Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal while chairing a meeting held here on Saturday to oversee the process of reforms in the national flag carrier.

On January 18 this year, the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) had approved a bailout package for PIA worth Rs10.5 billion.

The Aviation Division had requested the ECC to enhance government's guarantee limit for PIA by Rs10.5 billion to Rs161.5 billion in order to cater to the immediate financial needs of the airlines.

The ECC was informed that PIA required more financial assistance after the crash of PK-661 on way to Islamabad from Chitral last month. The plane was carrying 48 passengers besides the crew members.

The inspection of the planes in the aftermath of the incident had affected the operations and reduced revenues of the airlines.

Similarly, PIA currently needs Rs6.7 billion to meet its liabilities towards PSO, lease rental dry lease aircrafts, payment under Federal Excise Duty and other taxes and payment to Saudi Arabia Civil Aviation Authority.

Apart from these expenditures, PIA also requires Rs25 billion to pay back various loans guaranteed by the government before June 30 this year. Therefore, the ECC constituted a committee with Ahsan Iqbal as its head to finalise a business plan for improving the financial and operational performance of PIA on a sustainable basis.

The committee held its first meeting on Saturday. Minister of State for Privatisation Muhammad Zubair, Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Revenue Haroon Akhtar, Economic Affairs Division Secretary Tariq Bajwa and Aviation Division secretary attended the meeting.

Committee Chairman Ahsan Iqbal said a clear and shared vision, strict adherence to merit, focus on human resource development, accountability, focus on core functions and customer service were essential for making PIA a world class airline.

"It's the last chance for the employees and management to fix and turn around PIA because PIA can't be allowed to become another Pakistan Steel Mill,” he said, and added that the airlines had turned into a loss making machine due to poor management and politicization in the past.

He said without clear road map and business model, no effort would succeed. “Accountability at all levels should be made compulsory, and the performance be measured constantly,” he asserted.

Ahsan termed 2017 as a Year of Revival for PIA, saying the financial health of PIA would improve besides improvement on all fronts.

The minister said tangible outcomes were required, and there was need for 'Fleet to Service' Master Plan.

He stressed that PIA could not be run as a government department. “Loss making routes will be given attention and more aircraft will be added,” he added.

“Customers should be brought back through a better quality of service, punctuality and reliability,” he emphasised.