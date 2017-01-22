KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Muhammad Ali Malkani on Saturday said that the Sindh government was fully committed to promoting and supporting agriculture, livestock, dairy and other sectors, and will provide incentives and facilities to investors for the purpose.

He made these remarks while inaugurating livestock, dairy fisheries, poultry and agriculture exhibition (LDFA-2017) at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam.

The exhibition will showcase the investment opportunities in agriculture sector, and bring the government and the investors on one platform for collaborative functioning.

The minister further said, “The government will also address the issues of urban areas immigration, shortage of resources, reduction in poverty and promote investment.”

“I would also suggest the exhibition should be held in other cities of the province as well, including Larkana, Sukur etc,” he said.

“The Sindh government is also working for food security and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also approved an action plan in this respect,” he added.

Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF), in collaboration with Livestock and Fisheries Department and Agriculture Department, Government of Sindh is organising the 6th Edition of Livestock, Dairy, Fisheries and Agricultural Exhibition and seminar (LDFA) at the Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam on January 21 and 22, 2017 with the objective to create opportunities for investment in this sector and further strengthen the rural economy of Sindh.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEPD) Chairperson Naheed Memon said, “I am pleased that the Government of Sindh is commencing new year by organising a useful exhibition for the agricultural economy, including Livestock, Dairy, Fisheries, and poultry which also reflects government’s keen interest in the agricultural sector.”

“I am also pleased that Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) is holding an exhibition on agriculture for the first time at Sindh Agriculture University. The purpose of holding this exhibition in the university is to link academic education and training with trade and development in agriculture sector,” she said.

“We also want to promote economy on the basis of knowledge, development and research so that the economy could be put on the track of modernisation while making it more state-of-the-art by meeting demands of the modern world,” she asserted.

“As soon as we get the stronger bondage between education and economy our province and country will prosper. Therefore, I really want to appreciate the efforts made for holding this event at the agricultural university,” she noted.

While visiting the stalls at exhibition (LDFA-2017), Naheed also said that the exhibition would help government identify the sectors to increase productivity. “The exhibition will help our industries in capitalizing the untapped potential of livestock, dairy etc as millions of people and hundreds of industries including large, medium and cottage are dependent on these sectors,” she said.

Sindh Agriculture University Vice Chancellor said, “There is a huge potential in the Livestock, Dairy and Fisheries sectors in Sindh as Pakistan is the fifth largest milk producer, with 38.69 billion liters produced annually, out of which only a small fraction is processed.”

“In the context of livestock, 28 percent buffaloes, 27 percent cattle, 24 percent sheep, 28 percent camels and 40 percent poultry population of Pakistan was found in Sindh,” the CEO said, and added “The potential of Halal Meat exports and the ever-rising gap between the demand and production of meat and milk makes Sindh a very lucrative investment destination.”

A large number of experts on the occasion read out their study papers and highlighted the potential of the field, while large number of companies and diplomats from embassies of Italy and Russia were also present.