KARACHI: International markets on Sunday have witnessed a price hike in gold and crude oil.

It was observed that crude oil price increased by more than $1. The new price of American crude oil per barrel is $52.49 now while it is $55.49 that of British crude oil.

On the other hand, the price of gold was increased by $5 which now rates at $1210 per ounce.

It is expected that gold and crude oil prices in Pakistan will also be increased. The prices of petrol and diesel can also increase in Pakistan. The gold market in the country is expected to revise the rates.