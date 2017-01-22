Giambalvo joins PeoplesBank board

York, Pennsylvania (AFP): Larry J. Miller, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. and PeoplesBank, A Codorus Valley Company, is pleased to announce that John W. Giambalvo, Esq. has joined the Board of Directors of PeoplesBank. Mr. Giambalvo, a 2010 Time Magazine Dealer of the Year finalist, is the President and CEO of Jack Giambalvo Motor Co. Inc. and has over 20 years of experience in the auto industry. Giambalvo Motors Co. has multiple dealerships and locations throughout York County. Mr. Giambalvo started his professional career as a law clerk for the Honorable John C. Uhler and then became an Assistant District Attorney in York, PA. Mr. Giambalvo previously served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Pennsylvania Automobile Dealers Association. “We are delighted that John has joined our board,” said Mr. Miller. “He embodies the PeoplesBank philosophy of being a responsible and active member of our community. We look forward to his counsel and leadership as we continue to serve the needs of our clients, neighbors and friends.”

Mr. Giambalvo is a graduate of Dickinson College with a degree in Economics and earned a J.D. from The Catholic University of America - Columbus School of Law. He currently resides in York, Pennsylvania.

PeoplesBank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc., the largest independent financial services institution headquartered in York County. In addition to a full range of business and consumer banking services, the Company also offers mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate settlement services through a network of financial centers located in York, Cumberland and Lancaster Counties in Pennsylvania, and in Baltimore, Harford, and Carroll Counties in Maryland. Additional information can be found on the Bank’s website at www.peoplesbanknet.com. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc.’s Common Stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol CVLY.

Horizon provides investment portfolio update

FARMINGTON, Conn (AFP): Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries, today provided a portfolio update for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016. “Our fourth quarter activity included new loans to two public life sciences companies and positive liquidity events from three portfolio companies which has enhanced our liquidity position,” said Gerald A. Michaud, President of Horizon. “During this time, we also took important steps to strengthen our investment platform by adding two senior-level hires to our life sciences team. Our expanded capabilities, combined with our strong liquidity, put us in an excellent position to grow our portfolio in 2017.” Horizon funded two new loans in the fourth quarter of 2016 totaling $13.8 million, and 13 new loans totaling $57.8 million for the year.

Horizon funded the following loans in the fourth quarter:

$6.3 million to a new portfolio company, vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of treatments for a range of human diseases including Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2016, Horizon experienced liquidity events from three portfolio companies, increasing the total number of portfolio companies with liquidity events to 13 for the year. Liquidity events for Horizon may consist of the sale of warrants or equity in portfolio companies, loan prepayments, sale of owned assets or receipt of success fees.

In November, Additech, Inc. (“Additech”) prepaid the outstanding principal balance of $3.8 million on its venture loan, plus interest and end-of-term payment. Horizon continues to hold warrants in Additech.

In December, Medsphere Systems Corporation (“Medsphere”) prepaid the outstanding principal balance of $7.5 million on its venture loan, plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. Horizon continues to hold warrants in Medsphere.

Shore United Bank expands Maryland operations

EASTON, Md. (Reuters): Shore Bancshares, Inc. announced that its banking subsidiary, Shore United Bank, has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement to acquire three bank branches located in the greater Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan area with approximately $214 million in deposits, $152 million of performing loans and $40 million of cash from Northwest Bank. This acquisition provides Shore United Bank with the opportunity to enhance its footprint in Maryland by extending its branch network across the Eastern Shore to the greater Baltimore area communities of Elkridge, Owings Mills and Arbutus. The premium to be paid on the deposits to be transferred is 8.0%. Excluding estimated transaction expenses, the transaction is currently anticipated to generate additional pre-tax income of approximately $1.7 million and $2.5 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Upon completion of the transaction, Shore Bancshares, Inc. is expected to have approximately $1.35 billion in total assets.

Both banks are working closely together to ensure a seamless transition for the customers and employees. Shore United Bank plans to retain all employees at these branch locations.

“We are excited to announce this transaction and look forward to having our new customers and employees join the Shore United team,” noted Shore Bancshares’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Lloyd L. “Scott” Beatty, Jr. “These branches are a natural extension of our Eastern Shore base of operations and the transaction reflects our announced intention to expand our footprint through accretive acquisition opportunities. The acquisition will provide us with the liquidity to support future growth as well as a significant amount of performing loans, both of which will strengthen our franchise value.” Pat Bilbrough, Shore United Bank’s President and Chief Executive Officer, added “we believe our new customers will be pleased with our personalized approach to banking, our competitive banking products and services and our commitment to our people and our communities.”

PTDC represents Pakistan at Fitur Tourism Exhibition

MADRID: (NNI): On the invitation of Secretary General United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN-WTO) Talib Refi,, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan is participating in Fitur 2017 Tourism Exhibition in Madrid (Spain) that began on January 18 and is scheduled to end today (Jan 22). This is the first time in the last three decades that Pakistan is being represented by PTDC MD in Fitur tourism fair, which is the third largest tourism exhibition of Europe, where more than 3000 tourism organisations, airlines, hotels and tour operators are participating from Spain, rest of the world. This exhibition is unique because it is held in the Madrid, Spain where the headquarters of UN-WTO is situated. Ch. Ghafoor Khan was also invited to a special dinner by Secretary General UN-WTO. During this visit, PTDC MD met high officials of UN-WTO, tour operators and media where he apprised them about tourism opportunity in Pakistan.

Nevertheless the efforts of Pakistani embassy in Spain are also commendable in this regard.